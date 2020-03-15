CHATHAM, Va. Faye Haskins Francis, age 67, of Chatham, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at SOVAH Health in Danville. She was born on June 26, 1952, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Dennis Coleman Haskins and Ann Collins Haskins, who survives. She graduated from Tunstall High School and attended Averett University. She held many secretarial jobs throughout her life. She enjoyed flowers, animals, and the outdoors in general. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Scott (Jenny) Dix; three grandchildren, Austin Gregory, Evan Dix and Lillie Dix; a sister, Kathy (Edwin) Cooper; a nephew, Coleman Creasy; and a niece, Charlotte Creasy. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pattie Sue Haskins and Pamela Jane Haskins. Graveside services will be conducted at the Haskins Family Cemetery on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the residences of Scott and Jenny Dix, 210 Turkeycock Mtn Rd. in Callands and the residence of Mrs. Haskins, 201 Quail Rd. in Callands. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Chatham Rescue Squad. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Francis family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
Service information
Mar 18
Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Haskins Family Cemetery
Quail Rd.
CALLANDS, VA 24531
Quail Rd.
CALLANDS, VA 24531
