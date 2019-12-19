RUFIN, N.C. James "J.D." Duke Foster, 88, of Ruffin, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Mac McDowell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church. A native of Caswell County, he was the son of the late James Lindsey Foster and Olymphia Duke Foster. He lived in the Bethesda Church Community all of his life. He was a retired educator with the Caswell County School System. He was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He was a Charter Member of the Casville Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Cobb Ruritan Club, the North Carolina Cattleman's Association, and the American Legion. Mr. Foster was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Handy Foster and a sister, Frances Lea Foster. Surviving are his sons, Bill Foster (Gwen) of Ruffin, Andy Foster (Ginny) of Providence and Mitch Foster (Lynn) of Ruffin; grandchildren, Katherine Parrish (Austin), Lindsey Strader (Ryan), Andrew Foster (Kelly), Josh Foster and Justin Foster (Sammantha); as well as eight great-grandchildren. There will be no formal visitation. The family will be at the residence at 1625 Bethesda Church Rd., Ruffin, NC 27326. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, c/o J. I. Satterfield, 7425 Park Springs Rd., Pelham, NC 27311. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
