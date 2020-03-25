Toy Fitzgerald, 74, of 527 North Main Street, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 3, 1945, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He was the son of the late Morris and Clarine Marr Fitzgerald. He is predeceased in death by his brother, John William. He was currently a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, Gretna, Va. Toy received his education in Pittsylvania County School System. He graduated from St. Paul College in Lawrenceville, Va. He was a United States Army Veteran and was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Those left to cherish his memory is his son, Tory Lamar Fitzgerald (Lonnie); his grandson, Tristen Ramsey Llana Fitzgerald; his siblings, Rebecca F. Kelly (Charles), Chesapeake, Va., Jeannette Price, Chatham, Va., Henry Lee Fitzgerald (Joyce), Danville, Va., Kenneth Scott Fitzgerald (Marilyn), Arlington, Texas, Franklin Delano Fitzgerald (Juanita), Chatham, Va., Walter Fitzgerald (Erika), Kileen, Texas, Ray Anthony Fitzgerald, Chatham, Va., and Mark Irvin Fitzgerald, Danville, Va. Toy will also be lovingly remembered by a very special friend, Carmellier Haskins and Mrs. Marion Keys, who considered him as a son, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 a private viewing and funeral service will be for family only. Viewing was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 4 unti 6 p.m. at the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel Howerton Funeral Home by the Rev. Walter J. Coles. Interment with military rights will be in Hillcrest Burial Park, Chatham, Va. Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
