Jeanette Shannon (Ferguson) Fitch Mrs. Jeanette Shannon Ferguson Fitch, age 78, of Yulee, Fla., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 27, 1941, in Danville, Va., to the late Harry S. Ferguson and Katherine Davis Ferguson. Before her retirement, Mrs. Fitch owned and operated Moms Kitchen. She is survived by her husband, Alvis L. Fitch Jr.; children, Donna Fitch White (Brian), Kathy Fitch Fowlkes (Tony), A. Shannon Fitch, and Becky Fitch Powell (George); ten grandchildren; and brother, Harry Ray Ferguson (Shirley). In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fitch was predeceased by her sister, Peggy Ferguson Barker. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. David Hatcher officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Swicegood Funeral Home. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Fitch family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jeanette Fitch, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
12:00PM-1:30PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Jeanette's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Highland Burial Park
North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Jeanette's Graveside Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.