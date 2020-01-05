John Howard Fesperman John Howard Fesperman, age 75, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born to the late Howard Forbes Fesperman and Dorothy Cathcart Fesperman on December 14, 1944 in Charlotte, N.C. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Fesperman. John also is survived by three children and five grandchildren. His oldest is daughter, Debbie Fesperman Wilson and grandsons, Tyler Wilson and Alex Wilson. His middle child is JP Fesperman, wife, Heather Fesperman, and grandchildren, Megan Fesperman and Rylan Fesperman. His youngest is David Fesperman and granddaughter, Addyson Fesperman. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Shealy and family. John graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte, N.C. and from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Following graduation, he moved with his wife to Danville, Va. to begin his teaching career at George Washington High School where he taught chemistry for 30 years. Following his retirement, he also taught chemistry for at Danville Community College, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center, Central Virginia Community College and Averett University. When he wasn't teaching, John loved to play golf. It was never too hot or too cold nor was it too rainy for 18 holes. After golfing, he rooted for his favorite teams, UNC Chapel Hill Tarheels and the Chicago Cubs. His other passion was his grandchildren whom he adored. They brought endless joy to him making him laugh and play. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Townes Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Danville Life Saving Crew at 630 Randolph St. or on the internet at dlsc.org under the menu tab under the Donate tab. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Fesperman family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Fesperman, John Howard
