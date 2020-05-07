Sarah Langston Clark Ferrell, 88, of Danville, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter after an extended illness. She was a loving homemaker and member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her love of the Lord, her immediate and extended family, and the dogs and horses who blessed her life was demonstrated daily. A native of Danville, she was the daughter of the late William Edgar Clark and Virginia Arabelle "Jennie" Jefferson Clark. She married Edward Franklin Ferrell on July 1, 1948. Sarah always had a story, a laugh, a lovingly prepared treat to share, and a spot on the sofa for both the humans and pups in her home. Cooper, who followed Tippy, Smokey, and many others, was with her until the end. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Ed, her older brother Jack Jefferson Clark, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Ferrell Burnette of Chapel Hill, N.C.; her sisters-in-law, Ann Lee Glasgow Ferrell (Hugh Lee Ferrell, deceased), and Peggy Ann Ferrell Evans (Richard Bobby Evans, deceased); niece, Tina Lee Ferrell Early (Jeffrey); great-niece; Elizabeth Ann Early; niece, Kathy Evans Poole (Randall Clinton Poole, deceased); and nephew, Richard Timothy Evans. Also many, many cousins from the Jefferson, Clark, and Ferrell families, including Catherine McNichols Ferrell, Pat and Curtis Hilton and Wilma Jean Forbes Rogers, who was like a sister to her despite being different generations. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. The family suggests donations to N.C. Therapeutic Riding Center, 4705 Nicks Rd, Mebane, NC 27302 in lieu of flowers.
