Laura Davis Ferguson, 69, of Clayton, N.C., passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1950, in Trenton, N.J., to the late William Davis, IV and Rosina Walker. Laura was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Clayton, N.C., where she served on the Food Bank committee. She was also known for her amazing resemblance to Cher. She was loved dearly by her family and will be missed greatly. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Gentry (William); sons, Mike Lavinder (Heather) and Brent Ferguson; grandchildren, Alexandra and Elizabeth Gentry, and Michael and Cooper Lavinder; and her partner of over 20 years, Scott Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Stella Davis and Connie Giacco; and stepfather, Curtis Walker. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with Pastor Bill Lavinder officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. and other times at the residence of her daughter, Kim Gentry. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Ferguson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Feb 16
Memorial
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Laura's Memorial begins.
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Laura's Visitation begins.
