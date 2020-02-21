James "Handsome" Henslie Ferguson, 88, of 336 Airport Road, Ringgold, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after being in declining health for the past year. Mr. Ferguson was born on June 30, 1931, in the Sutherlin Community of Pittsylvania County a son of Howard Henslie Ferguson and Gray Brown Ferguson. He had lived all of his life in Pittsylvania County with the majority of it in the Mountain Hill Community on Airport Road. James was a graduate of Dan River High School and then was a graduate of Graduate School. He had retired from the J.W. Squire Floor & Tile Company after 42 years as an installer. James was a very active member of Williamson Memorial Presbyterian Church where he had served as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Elder, taught Sunday School, choir member and he did a lot of the church maintenance. He had a passion for fishing, and he was very musically inclined. James served with the United States Navy in Iceland during the Korean War. On December 20, 1951, James married the love of his life, the late Barbara Jean Sigmon Ferguson who died on April 25, 2011. James is survived by his three children, James Wayne Ferguson (Faye) of Ringgold, Va., Velva Gaye F. Tate (Ricky) of Keeling, Va., Barry Howard Ferguson (Kim) of Clarksville, Va.; one brother, J.D. Ferguson; four sisters, Mildred F. Whitt, Emporia, Va., Margaret F. Reynolds, Chester, Va., Lois F. Kent (Steve) of Danville, Va. and Barbara Jean Whittaker, Maryland; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Kent Ferguson; and one sister, Doris Ferguson Tate. Funeral services for James will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Graveside in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the residence, 336 Airport Road, Ringgold, VA 24586. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Ferguson family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
+2
+2
+2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.