Frances H. Ferguson, age 85, of Hillcrest Park, Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1934, to the late English Ruer Hutson Sr. and Ada Gray Hutson. As a child who loved reading, she was a graduate of Longwood University with a BS in Business Education and the first in her family to earn a degree. This yearning for knowledge and higher education was instilled in her five children who all went on to earn college degrees. She taught business classes in the Henry County School System for a number of years and retired from the school system to be home to raise her kids. Throughout her marriage to her life partner Tom, and after suddenly losing him in 1995 just short of their 40th wedding anniversary, she continued to be a strong leader and supporter of her family for another 25 years. She was a long-term active member of Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church, served on the Hospitality committee and taught children's Sunday school. Recently she resided and lived at Bright Leaf Place Memory Care, where she was supported and cared for by a loving group of caregivers and support staff. Additionally, thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice for their compassion and kindness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Golden Bryant, Florine Gunnells, Gladys Brown and Myrtle Weaver; two brothers, Theddy Lee Setliff and Otis Hutson. Mrs. Ferguson is survived by four daughters, Mrs. Kenneth P. (Cynthia) Shelton of Poquoson, Va., Mrs. Eric (Sherry) Joyce of Carrollton, Ga., Ms. Tammy Burek of Dalton, Ga., Mrs. David L. (Marni) Lyle of Chatham, Va.; one son, Mr. Stephen T. Ferguson (Tonya) of Greenville, S.C.; Sisters, Alice Raffa, Pricilla Shealy, Opal Pulliam; one brother, English Hutson Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Shelton, Cameron Shelton (Katie), Justin Joyce (Katie), Brittany Walls (Ben), Heather Joyce, Travis Joyce, Jessica Burek, Caleb Ferguson, Eben Ferguson, Staley Lyle, Holly Lyle, Aubrey Lyle, Grady Lyle; two great-grandchildren, Troy Joyce, Kennedy Walls. A private, graveside service will be held at Roselawn Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Once the COVID situation diminishes, the family plans to have a celebration of life later this year to remember and honor Mom's life and legacy, share good food and fellowship, and come back together to laugh and hug again. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org), The Gideons International (gideons.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Collins Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.CollinsMckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
