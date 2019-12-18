Shirley Mae Farthing, age 74, of Keeling, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 3, 1945 in Boydton, Va. to the late Ronald C. Parrish and the late Tiny Parsons Parrish. Shirley was married to the late, Rudy Clay Farthing Sr. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Brandi Rowland and husband, Phillip, of Sutherland, Va. and Christina Campbell and husband, Michael, of Ringgold, Va.; four sons, Rudy Farthing Jr. and wife, Melinda, of Maxton, N.C., Ronald Farthing and wife, Barbie, of Sutherlin, Va., James M. Farthing and wife, Laura, of Hillsboro, N.C., and Samuel Joseph Farthing and fiancé, Grace, of Eden, N.C.; two sisters, Mary Jefferson and Sheila Crisp; 27 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Michael W. Farthing; a brother, James B. Parrish; and two grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA 24540 and other times at the residence of Christina and Michael Campbell, 1197 Kentuck Church Rd., Ringgold, VA 24586. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel with the Rev. Mike Hearp officiating. Interment will follow at Farthing Family Cemetery, 521 Chestnut Ridge, Rd., Keeling, VA 24566. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Farthing family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
