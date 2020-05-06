Mary Elene Williams Farlow, age 86, of Danville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Danville, Va. She was born December 21, 1933 in Danville, Va. to the late King Daniel Williams and the late Mary Frank Dodson Williams. Elene was married to the late James Marvin Farlow. Elene was an active member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she was a member of the New Generation Choir. Elene was a charter Member of the Dan Pitts ABWA where she held various offices. She served on the board for Gods Pit Crew, Chamber of Commerce, Danville Cancer Association and the Virginia Restaurant Association. Elene was the second generation owner/operator of Mary's Diner. Elene treated other people's problems as if they were her own. If you had an army of people to be organized and fed or if you had a broken can opener, she would open your can, or handle anything for you perfectly. She gave you her "all" and sparkled as she did it. She was a delicate person, and yet so strong in presence. She could put you at ease in a heartbeat. She was a pillar of the community. Who among us can drive down Piney Forest Drive, pass Mary's Diner, and not have a special milestone pass through our memory that she has been a special part of? Our memories were her memories. She had that "Grandmother's Glow" whenever one of her grandchildren entered the room. She worked her whole life to try and keep her mother's dream of Mary's Diner alive. Elene is survived by a son, James "Jimmy" Farlow (Sandra) of Danville; a daughter, Starlette Farlow Quinn (Andy) of Danville; five grandchildren, Karen Farlow Davis (Ben), Patrick J. Farlow (Natalynn), Annette Quinn Payne (Allen), James Andrew Quinn and Lauri Anne Quinn Guill (Ben); and eight great-grandchildren, Annie Blair and Benjamin Davis, Trey and Jackson Farlow, Aniston, Mason and Micah Payne and Owen Guill. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, James D. Williams. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. with the Rev. Steve Chromy, the Rev. David Turbyfill and the Rev. Freddie Vicks officiating. The family will receive friends at Elene's home 1652 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA 24540 on Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020 from 6 till 9 p.m. Memorial donation may be made to Gods Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St. Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Farlow family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
