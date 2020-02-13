Mrs. Cathy Farley, age 65, of 269 Oakwood Circle, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her residence in Danville, Va. after an illness of four years. Mrs. Cathy Farley was born on May 5, 1954, in Latrobe, Pa., to the late Charles B. and Winifred Scearce, and moved to Danville, Va., when she was five years old. She was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Tree of Life Church. Cathy taught school at Danville Christian School, Sutherlin Academy and specialty classes in the Danville Public School System. She taught French, Spanish, and English. Cathy also managed her husband's art business and sold ads for Evince magazine, a local publication. She also managed Grove Park Recreation, a local private pool. Mrs. Cathy Farley is survived by her husband, Lee Farley; children, Michael Farley, Amanda Farley of Virginia Beach, Va., and Charles Farley of Goodview, Va.; two brothers, Charles Scearce and Robert Scearce; and three grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Farley was predeceased by two sisters, Deanna Weiss and Patricia Rust. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held Friday night, February 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Farley family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Service information
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Cathy's Visitation begins.
Feb 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Cathy's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
