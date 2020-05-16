July 17, 1932 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Gertrude Lindsey Fallen, 87, of 100 Carver Dr., Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born July 17, 1932, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late James and Josephine Badgett Lindsey. She was married to the late Waively Fallen. Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Fallen of Washington, D.C., and Retha Wilson (Barry) of Danville, Va.; one son, Cordell R. Fallen (Marsha) of Danville, Va.; two sisters, Marie White of Lynchburg, Va., and Virginia Thomas of Danville, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one daughter, Debra Jean Watkins; one son, Rothell V. Fallen; nine siblings. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence McLaughlin, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak viewing will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of ten people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Fallen family.

