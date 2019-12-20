Dorothy Jacks Everett, age 90, formerly of 15321 Franklin Turnpike, Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was the daughter of the late Clara Hinton Jacks and Robert Davie Jacks. She was also predeceased by her husband, John "J. C." Everett Jr.; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Jacks and Leon Langston Jacks. Mrs. Everett is survived by a daughter, Susan Everett Osborne (Allan); a son, Mark Wayne Everett (Phyllis); two grandsons, Justin Allan Osborne and Mason Everett Osborne (Caitlin); one granddaughter, Lauren Marie Brooks; and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Mike Wiles officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Townes Funeral Home, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
