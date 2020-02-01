Helen Moyer Evans, 82, of 213 Scales Street, Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past six months. Mrs. Evans was born in Halifax, Va. on March 30, 1937 daughter of the late Archibald Moyer and Pearl Dudley Jennings. She lived all of her life in the Danville area where she was a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith. On October 5, 1958, she married William Macadoo Evans, who died in 1999. Survivors include sons, Kenneth Evans and wife, Catina, of Danville, Va., and Dennis Evans and wife, Mary, of Leesburg, Va.; daughter, Carrol Ann Reynolds and husband, Job, of Brosville, Va.; brother, Preston Moyer and wife, Betty, of Science Hill, Ky.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Schoolfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel and at other times will be at the residence of her son, Kenneth Evans, 593 Gemstone Ln, Danville, VA 24541. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Evans family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Evans, Helen
