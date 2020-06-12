RALEIGH, N.C. Alice Leigh Evans, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina. Alice was born March 8, 1949, in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, N.C., (Red) and Elizabeth Evans; and brother, Larry Evans (Pauline). Alice was a graduate of Chatham High School (1967) and received a BS degree from Averett College in 1971. After teaching several years at Dan River High School, she moved to the Raleigh area and was employed by CompuChem Labs. She is survived by her brother, Carl Evans (Alice) of Danville; three nieces; two nephews; one great niece; and six great nephews, Marilyn L. Oakes, Eloise Lowder; and many close friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Alice can be made to Fishin' For a Cure a non-profit organization that she supported. (Fishin' For A Cure, 703 Camp View Court, Newport, N.C. 28570) Donations can also be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the charity of your choice.
Evans, Alice Leigh
