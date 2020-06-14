Barbara Melton Eubanks, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was born on March 7, 1935, in Danville, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Barry Melton and Dora Cecile Melton. After high school, Barbara joined C & P Telephone Company where she worked for 47 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was an active member of College Park Baptist Church and the predecessor church Lee Street Baptist Church for over 60 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Walter Edward Eubanks. She was also preceded in death by her second husband of 13 years, Sherman Edward Lynch. Barbara is survived by her son, James Edward Eubanks (Malinda) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Dr. Jim Eubanks, Jr. (Komal) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Laura Eubanks of Charlotte, N.C;, a brother, Ronald Melton (Lynn) of Danville, Va.; and a sister, Lois Moore of Danville, Va. Memorials may be made to College Park Baptist Church, 1104 South Main Street, Danville, VA 24541. In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangement will be announced at a later date.
Eubanks, Barbara Melton
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Eubanks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
