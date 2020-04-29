CHATHAM, Va. Jettie Adkins English, age 87, of Chatham, entered into rest on Monday, April 27, 2020, at SOVAH Health in Danville. She was born on September 21, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Howard Adkins and the late Minnie Matherly Adkins. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Curtis English. She was a member of New Bethel Church of The Brethren and attended Emmanuel Church of the Brethren. She was a faithful wife and faithful mother. She graduated from Climax High School in the class of 1950. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Rodney English and Patrick (Shelley) English; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Mayhew, Matthew English, and Ricki English; and a great-grandchild, Lucas Oakes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Mayhew; and a grandchild, Mark Mayhew. Due to Covid-19 Virus, a private graveside service will be held at New Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Gideons International or to the charity of your choice. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the English family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.