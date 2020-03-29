CHATHAM, Va. Mollie Compton Emerson, age 95, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was Born on September 13, 1924, to the late Pansie Woodson Compton and the late Beverly Compton. She was married to the late Claude Emerson on May 24, 1944. She lived in Chatham nearly her entire life. She attended Chatham High School and worked at Woodfin's Pharmacy and Charter Federal Savings and Loan. She loved to cook, liked sitting on the porch swing visiting with folks, and enjoyed her flowers and birds. She was a longtime member of Chatham Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and as church treasurer. Mollie is survived by her son-in-law, Kent Ippolito; daughter-in-law, Diane Cooke; grandchildren, Katherine C. Emerson and Joseph C. Emerson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Jacob Beverly Glass Emerson and Claudia Emerson; and a nephew, Melvin Emerson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chatham Presbyterian Church. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19, a private graveside service will be conducted. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Emerson family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
