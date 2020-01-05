Myrtle Jean Astin Elliott, 89, of the Whitmell School community, met her Lord and on Friday, January 3, 2020 after a brief unexpected illness. She was born December 20, 1930 in a log cabin off Astin Lane near Danville, Virginia the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Linden Astin. She graduated from the Whitmell Farm Life School and afterward attended Phieffer College in Salisbury, N.C. In 1950, she married Robert Carr Elliott. She retired from Bassett Walker in Chatham, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert Carr Elliott; her parents; a brother, Linden Astin Jr.; and a daughter, Judy Elliott Dallas. She was a member of Whitmell United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Mrs. Elliott was also a member of the Tunstall Young Homemakers. She loved her family, church and loved to cook and do things for others. She is survived by a daughter, Janet Elliott Robertson; and a son, David Robert Elliott (Laurie) of Whitmell; two sisters, Betty Astin Davidson of Columbus, Ga. and Emma Rose Astin of Danville; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. from Whitmell United Methodist Church by the Reverend Wayne Moore. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Elliott Family Cemetery on Sunset Drive in Dry Fork. The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations be made to Whitmell United Methodist Church 2168 Whitmell School Road Dry Fork, VA 24549. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Elliott family.
Elliott, Jean
