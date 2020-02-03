Nancy Moore Edwards, age 91, of Mount Hermon Community, Va., went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 3, 1928 in Danville Va., the last of nine children to the late Tonie Moore and the late Nannie Ola Moore. She was preceded in death by one brother, William Moore and five sisters, Janie Moore, Cornelia Harris, Beanie Mays, Gertrude Carter, and Evelyn Yeatts. Nancy was married for 70 years to Charles F. Edwards who survives her in assisted living at Runk and Pratt at Smith Mountain Lake. Nancy and her seven sisters and one brother grew up on a farm with their widowed mother, Granny Moore, who raised them to love the Lord and serve Him as members of Mount Hermon Baptist Church. Nancy served in many roles there church secretary, Sunday School and congregational pianist, soloist, choir member and director, and she assisted with the church plant of North Main Baptist Church. She retired from a long career with the City of Danville Plumbing Inspector's Office. She was a devoted friend to many. Her primary love always went to her immediate and extended family and church community. She served faithfully at Mt. Hermon throughout her life. Nancy had a calm spirit and a love of natural beauty. Throughout her life, she often was heard to say, "Didn't God make us a beautiful world!" Such was her observation right up to her death whenever she looked outside. In addition to her husband, Charles, Nancy is survived by two daughters, Alice E. Carty (Fitz) of Haymarket, Va., and Janet E. McCarter (Van) of Blue Ridge, Va.; and four grandchildren, Wendy Haymore Shields, Kimberly Carty, Brian Carty and Courtney Haymore Wisecarver; along with nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Eunice Oakes of Danville, Va. and Clem Sweet of Madison Heights, Va. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mt Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke, Danville, Va. with the Rev. Don Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Runk and Pratt who have so warmly embraced Nancy and Charles since October, 2019. Special thanks are also extended to the exceptional team at Carilion Roanoke Memorial, first on the 8th floor and then on the Palliative Care Unit. Their tenderness and compassion for Nancy and for the family made this journey just a bit easier as they focused on her comfort and our celebration of a life well lived filled with love and contentment. After the services, the family will gather at the home of Margaret Hardy, 2721 Golf Club Rd, Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Mount Herman Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Edwards, Nancy Moore
Service information
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
Feb 4
The Family Is Receiving Friends At
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
10:00AM-10:45AM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
