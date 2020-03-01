Alonza "Lonnie" Lee Edwards, age 75, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg. He had been in declining health for the past several years. Lonnie was born on March 18, 1944, in Danville, Va., to the late George William Edwards Sr. and Lula Bowles Edwards. Lonnie was a graduate of Whitmell Farm Life School and was of the Baptist faith. He worked 33 years as an Area Manager in the tire room and shipping department at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company until his retirement in 2001. He married his high school sweetheart on December 5, 1964, and for the next 55 years they called the Swansonville Community of Pittsylvania County home. There they enjoyed raising a family, cattle farming, gardening, fishing and hunting. His favorite time was spent being an incredible PawPaw. Lonnie was loved by everyone, especially those that he shared his best fishing spots with. Lonnie was the beloved husband of Brenda Carol Herndon Edwards. The loving father, of three sons, Charles "Charlie" Edwards and his wife, Tina of Providence, N.C., Barry Edwards and his wife, Holly of Oro Valley, Ariz., and Damon Edwards and his wife, Amy of Dry Fork, Va.; the devoted PawPaw, of Sadie, Brayden, Dawson and Ally; the proud brother, of Mary Johnson, Kathy Hamlett and Annette Jeter and the late George Edwards Jr., Ann Bartley and Fannie Herndon. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Jake, his beloved companion of many years, was surely waiting to greet him with a wagging tail! A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. and other times at the residence, 15988 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lonnie to the Tunstall Fire Department, 740 Tunstall High Road, Dry Fork, VA 24549. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Edwards family.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 2
Celebration of Life
Monday, March 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Alonza's Celebration of Life begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Four suspects arrested in drive-by shooting of Danville apartment last week
-
Danville man pleads guilty in death of his 1-year-old daughter; defense called it accidental, but prosecutor said it was 'intentional beating of a child'
-
Callands Festival, a community staple for four decades, cancelled this year; future uncertain
-
House, Senate press forward on gun control legislation
-
With more space for law enforcement equipment, Danville Police Department switching vehicles to SUVs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.