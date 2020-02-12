Emma Carrington Edmunds of Halifax, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, she was 74 years of age. She was born in Richmond, Va., on January 30, 1946, the daughter of the late James Easley Edmunds and the late Lavinia Winston Edmunds. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and a member of the Vestry. Emma graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College and was a journalist with the Atlanta Constitution and Atlanta Magazine. She worked as director of Editorial and Design at University of Virginia and later at History United as Project Historian in Danville, Va. Noted for her work on Civil Rights, Emma developed an exhibit "Mapping Knowledge from 1945-1975", which is now at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Emma Carrington Edmunds was devoted to her family. She is survived by two sisters, Lavinia "Bebo" Edmunds of Baltimore, Md., and Anne Sutphin and husband, Lee, of Richmond, Va.; nieces and nephews, James Hannaway of Washington, D.C., Emma Hannaway of Baltimore, Md., William Sutphin and wife, Meredith of Richmond, Elizabeth Issacs and husband, Kevin, of Charlottesville, and Peter Sutphin and fiancée, Andrea Bustos of Richmond; and great nephew, Wyatt Sutphin. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 197 Mountain Rd, Halifax, Va., with the Rev. Paul Rowles officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. For memorials please consider Virginia Humanities, University of Virginia, 145 Ednam Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903, St. John's Episcopal Church, 197 Mountain Rd., Halifax, VA 24558, or Randolph College, https://www.randolphcollege.edu/give/online/. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Service information
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Johns Episcopal Church
484 Mountain Road
Halifax, VA 24558
484 Mountain Road
Halifax, VA 24558
Guaranteed delivery before Emma's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
More than 45 Pittsylvania County roads closed due to flooding
-
UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old Danville woman found safe, now back with family
-
Danville safety officials anticipate flooding, readying street barricades in select areas
-
Truck knocks over fire hydrant in Danville and keeps going
-
Facing a third surgery, Danville teen's faith remains strong
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.