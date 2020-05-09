Ralph Daniel Echols, age 82, of 1468 Berry Hill Road, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 6, 1937, in Pittsylvania County. He was the son of the late Barksdale T. Echols and the late Emma Jones Echols. He was married to Linda Rigney Echols. Mr. Echols, attended school in Pittsylvania County and then went to work with his father on the farm. He was later employed by Dan River Mills and worked maintenance in the weave room. Ralph was a Volkswagen mechanic and enjoyed working on them especially those belonging to his children. He was a carrier for the Register & Bee for over 20 years. Ralph was a jack of all trades and dabbled in selling cars, building houses, and real estate. He had a love for cars, bush hogging, and tomatoes. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family. Ralph was a strong and incredibly giving family man who never batted an eye to help his loved ones. He was also a member of Timberlake Baptist Church. Mr. Echols was predeceased by three brothers, Glen Echols, Douglas Echols, and Jack Echols; two sisters, Linda Fay Hodges and Betty Lou Gammon. In addition, to his parents and wife, Mr. Echols is survived by four children, Charles Echols Kathy, Mark Echols Renee, Timmy Echols Terri, and Caroline Echols all of Danville; 13 grandchildren Chuck, Dustin, Mike, Carrie, Jackson, Travis, Taylor, Tamra, Brittany, Marissa, Donald, DeAnna, and Mark; five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Corbin, Carsin, Creed, Cade. He is also survived by one sister, Patsy Walker of Durham, N.C. Private funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 10, 2020, from Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Walter Yancey and the Reverend Daniel Custer officiating. Burial will be in Danville Memorial Gardens. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Echols family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
