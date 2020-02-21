Noble Maynard Echols, 87, of 308 Starmont Dr., Danville, Va., passed away, Friday, February 14, 2020, at his residence. Born August 20, 1932 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late William Douglas Echols and Mary Wade Carter Echols. He was married to the late Rebecca Carter Echols. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and the last survivor of his generation. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 12 Noon from Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association with the Rev. Dr. Thurman O. Echols Jr. Eulogist. Interment with Military Honors by United States Army Honor Guard and Masonic Rites by the Judah Lodge #205 will follow in Highland Burial Park. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. from White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Echols family.
Service information
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
CherryStone Missionary Baptist Association
5551 Tom Fork Road
Riggold, VA 24586
5551 Tom Fork Road
Riggold, VA 24586
