Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE TEENS AND 20S OVERNIGHT. ANY SNOW THAT REMAINS ON ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, WILL FREEZE UP AND RESULT IN SLICK TRAVEL. TEMPERATURES ARE NOT EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FREEZING UNTIL LATE MORNING TO EARLY AFTERNOON FRIDAY, BUT SUNSHINE SHOULD HELP TO MELT ANY ICY SPOTS. THOSE TRAVELING OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING SHOULD USE CAUTION. ALLOW MORE TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION.