Mr. Danny Eaton, age 68, of Danville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 30, 1951, in Danville, Va., to the late John David Eaton and Minnie Rice Eaton. Mr. Eaton worked for Wal Mart as a truck driver. He served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by his son, Shane Eaton (Ann); grandchildren, Christian, Jordan, and Erin; great-grandchildren, Abbiegail and Arabella; sisters, Rachel Pye, Marie Walker, and Dorothy Jones; and brother, Peter Eaton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eaton was predeceased by his son, James Eaton. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethel UMC Cemetery, 6258 Park Springs Rd, Pelham, NC 27311. At other times, the family will be at Mr. Eaton's son's residence, 3688 Union Hall School Rd, Callands, Va. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the American Legion Post 1097. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Eaton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT... EXPECT AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT AND PATCHY DENSE FOG. VISIBILITIES WILL BE LESS THAN ONE-HALF MILE IN SOME LOCATIONS, TO NEAR ZERO, IN OTHERS. SLOW DOWN AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN DRIVING CONDITIONS. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.