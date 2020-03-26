Howard Price "H.P." Earles, 77, of Pittsville, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Saturday, April 4, 1942, in Henry County, a son of the late Charles Bernard Earles and Maggie Virginia South Earles. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Julia Anne Crews Earles. He was a member of Round Pond Baptist Church in Sandy Level, Va., and enjoyed riding and showing Tennessee Walking Horses. He is survived by his friend, Phyllis Adkins; his caregiver, Lindsey Worley; as well as many other friends and relatives. There will be no services and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

