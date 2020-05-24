George Dickerson Dyer Sr. of Raleigh, N.C., and formerly of Danville, Va., passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the young age of 76. The youngest son of Benjamin Franklin Dyer and Adrienne Gregory Dyer, George was born on April 29, 1944, at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. Growing up in Danville, he graduated from George Washington High School in 1962 and then attended Virginia Military Institute (VMI) graduating with the Class of 1966. He served as a United States Army Helicopter Pilot in the Vietnam War from 1966 1969 and during that time was rewarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart. After ending his military service, he then began his career as a Special Agent in the F.B.I. from 1970 1995 retiring as a Supervisor. He loved serving as a Helicopter Pilot and Special Agent throughout his life long career. He always spoke proudly of his many adventures and the special friendships that he made in which he cherished so much. During his Retirement, George was able to fulfill his life long dream of traveling to fifty-six countries and serving his lord as a member of Edenton United Methodist Church. He was also a proud member of Retired Special Agents Association, The Knights Templar, Vietnam Veterans of America and Sons of the American Revolution. George is survived by his daughter, Whitney Dyer of Raleigh, N.C.; his son, George Dyer Jr. and daughter-in-law Michelle of Charlotte, N.C.; his brother, Benjamin F. Dyer and sister-in-law Janice of Richmond, Va.; his niece, Elizabeth Dyer of Richmond, Va.; his nephew, Ashley Dyer and family of Richmond, Va.; and a host of adoring cousins. A graveside service and celebration of George's life will be held at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Ronald McDonald House Charities North Carolina, 3200 Beechleaf Court, Suite-300, Raleigh, NC 27604. Services by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.
