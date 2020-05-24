Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE ROANOKE RIVER FROM ALTAVISTA DOWNSTREAM TO RANDOLPH. MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE DAN RIVER AT DANVILLE. MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE DAN RIVER AT PACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED SUNDAY MORNING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 10PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.5 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET...FLOODING BEGINS TO AFFECT RIVERSIDE SHOPPING CENTER. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 23.3 FEET ON FEB 24 2019. &&