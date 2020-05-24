Gary Duren, 84, of Danville passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Waynesboro, Tenn., Gary was the second of Jesse and Elizabeth Duren's five children. In 1959 after earning a master's degree in horticulture from the University of Tennessee, he and his wife, Andrea, moved to Danville, Va. He established Danville Landscape Nursery and later Duren Construction Company, a residential development business. In addition to building, he enjoyed woodworking, rock collecting, photography and was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville for over 60 years. Gary is survived by his wife, Andrea Hamel Duren; two children, Charlotte Thompson of Cary, N.C., and Dwight Duren of Danville, Va.; two grandsons, Robert Duren, of Winchester, Va., and Taylor Trogdon, of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother, Tom Duren of Danville, Va.; and two sisters, Betty Lou Moore of Pulaski, Tenn., and Ora Belle Campbell of Cleveland, Tenn. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Danville, Va. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Duren family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

