Betty M. Dove, 84, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born on October 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Pauline Meeks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Garrett Dove Sr.; and granddaughter, Hannah Marie Dove. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church of Danville. Surviving are two sons, William Garrett Dove Jr. of Danville and Richard N. Dove of the home; two daughters, Cathy D. Harville(Tim) of Ridgeway and Amy D. Scearce(Timothy) of Danville; grandchildren, Rebekah D. Shelton, Michael Harville, Garrett Dove, Matthew Harville, Christian Dove, Sarah Ashley Scearce, and Brandon Scearce; great-grandchildren, Savannah Shelton, Peyton Shelton and Jack Harville. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
