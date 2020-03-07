JAVA, Va. Sherrilon Tutor Doss, age 72, of Java, entered into rest on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at residence in Java after a lengthy illness while surrounded by her family. Mrs Doss was born and raised in Pontotoc County Mississippi and received her education at Randolph County High school. Once she married, she settled and raised her family in Starkville, Mississippi. Most recently she was a longtime resident of Java, Virginia. She was known by many names. Momma, Grammy, Gramdiva, and Aunt, Sherrilon just being a few. She lived up to these names with great passion. Her greatest accomplishment were her five daughters. She put their needs always above her own and made sure she gave them love and taught them how to love in return. Her nieces and nephews were treated just like her own children creating bonds between cousins that will never be broken. But her greatest gift was being Grammy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her heart. She loved them with all of her soul. She would have and did do anything she could to help shape them into the wonderful people that they are today. They will miss her but they know that she is happy and at peace. No doubt her late grandson Drew is giving her a hard time in heaven. She will be missed the most by her husband of 54 years. She was a good and loyal wife who was loved dearly by her husband and who she loved with great abandon in return. Her precious dog Rue was her constant companion these last few years. They shared many an ice cream sandwich while watching The Waltons and Little House on The Prairie. She was a woman of strong faith and inquisitive heart. She was a worrier who always asked about you and your family but didn't volunteer much of her own. She was a giver and a peacemaker who loved to cook and make you smile. Mrs Doss is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Stephens Doss of Java, Virginia; her daughters, Kimberly Nasce (Thomas Nasce) of Charleston, South Carolina, Angela McLawhorn (Tony McLawhorn) of Greenville, North Carolina, Stephanie Doss of Wilmington, North Carolina, Johnnie Doss of Java, Virginia and Leslie Lowe (Richard Lowe) of Colfax, North Carolina; her sisters, Melody Jane Tutor of Tupelo, Mississppi and Peggy McCarty of Mesa, Arizona and her brothers Jimmy Clay Tutor (Nita Tutor) of Pontotoc, Mississippi and Randall Tutor (Linda Tutor) of Port Orford, Oregon. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Krysta Nasce of Salinas, California, Alyssa Lacey (Michael Lacey) of Salinas, California, Thomas Nasce of Charleston, South Carolina, Lindsey Chambers (Jay Chambers) of Homestead, Florida, Florida, Maddy Wiles (CJ Wiles) of Waterford, Michigan, Katie Hicks of Wilmington, North Carolina, Alex Lisk of Newcastle NSW, Australia, Mary Lisk of Java, Virginia, Clayton Lowe of Colfax, North Carolina, Hunter Lowe of Colfax, North Carolina, and Nasir Lowe of Colfax, North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Gianna Nasce, Isabella Nasce, Winifred Lacey, Penelope Lacey and Theodore Lacey all of Salinas, California. She also has two foster grandchildren that are near and dear to her heart, Tremaine and Gabe Reavis. And of course all of her precious nieces and nephews. Mrs. Doss was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Drucilla Tutor; and her beloved grandson, Loren Drew Wright. Funeral services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Saturday March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Burial Park. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Doss family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
