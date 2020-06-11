Doss, Joyce
July 24, 1931 - May 27, 2020 Doss, Joyce McGhee, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Marnie Johnson McGhee of Danville Va. Ms. Doss was preceded in death by her siblings Shirley Vanhorn, Charlotte Bard, Larry McGhee, and Robert McGhee; and her husband, James R. Doss. She is survived by her sisters Iris Holder of Black River Falls, WS; Laraine Brumberg of Richmond Va. and Dianne Delaney of Greensboro, N.C. Ms. Doss was a Registered Nurse and lived most of her adult life in Hampton, Va. Grave side services and private interment were held at Zion United Methodist Church in Gretna, Va. Corbert Moran Funeral Home 307 North Main St.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Doss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

