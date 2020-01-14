Ann Elizabeth Doss of Danville, Virginia, passed away on January 12, 2020, at the age of 74. She was born on July 13, 1945, to Nancy Moschler Motley and the late James Lee Hamner Sr. in Victoria, Virginia. Ann was a member of Shermont Baptist Church. She graduated Phillips Business College with a Secretarial Degree and worked as a secretary at Dr Grekos' dental office. In addition to her mother, Ann is survived by her husband, Donnie Doss; her daughter, Deborah Seward (Mark); her stepdaughter, Deidre Elliott (Richard); her grandchildren, Hunter Seward (Maranda) and Kaitlynn Seward; and her great grandchild, Kaynaan Seward, all of whom were her pride and joy who she loved with all of her heart. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Joyce Hamner and Sheila Motley; her niece, Elizabeth Motley; her great niece, Mia, and numerous other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and cousins. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Herman Motley; and her brothers, James Hamner, Jr. and Giles Motley. A funeral service will be held at Shermont Baptists Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Riley and Ross Riley presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel. Interment will follow at the Doss Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Doss family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ann Doss, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Visitation begins.
Jan 15
Funeral
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Shermont Baptist Church
781 Mount Cross Road
Danville, VA 24540
781 Mount Cross Road
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Funeral begins.
