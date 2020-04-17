Amy Kaye Digman Dodson, 51, of Ringgold, Va., passed away at her residence unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Amy was born on February 14, 1969, in Danville, Va., daughter of Charles Kaye Digman and Judith Lavonne Scearce Digman. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she was a registered nurse for Southstone Behavioral Heath. She was of the Baptist faith. Amy enjoyed watching her sons play ball when they were growing up. She was a loving person and will be missed by many. On September 9, 1989, she married Brian Keith Dodson. In addition to her husband and parents Amy is survived by her sons, Chase Austin Dodson and Hunter Daniel Dodson; mother-in-law, Bonnie Dodson; Sister Lynette Yarbrough (Randy); sister-in-law, Michelle Hankins (Jarrod); niece, Courtney Yarbrough; nephew, Trey Yarbrough (Kelsey); and her beloved dog, Sioux. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Amy's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at Dodson Family Cemetery with the Pastor Stephen Wright officiating. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Fire and Rescue at PO Box 10, Ringgold, VA 24586 or to Kentuck Vol. Fire Department at PO Box 37, Ringgold, VA 24586. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Dodson family.
