Pearl Large Dillard, 90, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1929, in Bedford, Va., to the late Wickem and Adath Large. Mrs. Dillard was a member of Shermont Baptist Church for over 25 years. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved to cook. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Dillard is survived by her daughter-in-law, Delores "Dee Dee" Dillard; granddaughter, Shara Dee Dillard; grandson, Ryan Stephen Dillard and his wife, Lisa; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Stephen Dillard and Hadley Grace Dillard; three special sisters-in-law, Velma Dillard, Martha Large, and Sylvia Large; and many special nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dillard wanted to also give thanks to her many friends who were a great help to her during her life. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Presley Dillard Jr.; son, Ronald Stephen Dillard; one sister, Lucille Rogers; three brothers, Coy Large, Roy Large, and Lloyd Large; and a special brother-in-law, Warren Dillard. A funeral service will be held at at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Shermont Baptist Church, 781 Mount Cross Rd., Danville, VA 24540, with Pastor Ryan Riley officiating. A visitation will be held from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Shermont Baptist Church. Interment will take place at Danville Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Dillard family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

