Jeffrey Lynn Dillard, 53, of Providence, N.C., departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Jeff was born in Danville, Va., on October 27, 1966, a son of the late Henry Wayne Dillard and Jackie Spencer Hoke. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Mike Dillard and his sister, Cindy Jordan. Jeff worked for Southern States Danville Cooperative for more than 30 years where he was the Assistant Manager and Certified Spray Applicator. He was a hardworking man who took pride in his work. Jeff lived and loved large. His smile and laugh were contagious and he could fill a room by simply walking through the door. He was very kindhearted and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He made an impact on every life he touched. Jeff will be missed by all but never forgotten. Survivors include his two daughters, Rebecca Dillard and Stephanie D. Foster (Chris); two nephews, Larry Jackson and Kevin Dillard; two nieces, Angela Dillard and Frances Jordan; and two aunts, Janice Wells and Genny Stitt. Survivors also include his Southern States family along with the agricultural community that he served as well as large circle of friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The River Church conducted by the Rev. Kenneth Hammock. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The River Church and at other times at the residence of his daughter, Rebecca Dillard, 693 New Walters Mill Rd, Providence, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Providence Vol. Fire Dept. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Dillard family.
