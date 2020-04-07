Ellen Eanes Dickerson, 77, of 1826 Blair Loop Rd, Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past couple months. Mrs. Dickerson was born in Danville, Va., on April 27, 1942, daughter of the late George Mortan Eanes and Viola Beatrice Trent Eanes. She lived all of her life in Danville, Va. where she was a homemaker. Mrs. Dickerson was an avid writer, piano player, and lover of music. She found great joy in caring for her family and others. She was a devout Christian, and was a charter member of United Baptist Church. On January 2, 1961, she married the love of her life, Larry Davis Dickerson Sr., who departed this life on July 29, 2019. Survivors include four sons, Larry D. Dickerson Jr, (Teri), Mike Dickerson (fiancé, Denise Orander), John David Dickerson (Kristy), Kevin Dickerson (Melanie); eight grandchildren, Kristy Hall (Justin), Taylor, Hunter, Cross, William Michael, Robert and Megan Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Josiah and Addisyn Hall; brother, John Eanes; sisters, Brenda Arndt and Carmen Hampton; brother-in-law, Louis Dalton; nieces, Diane Spence (daughters, Susan Cox and Sherry Martin; son, Sam Martin); and nephews, Tim and Tommy Dalton (son, Matthew Dalton). She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Mandi Hamlett; a great-grandchild, Baby Hamlett; a brother, George Eanes; and a sister-in-law, Marie Dalton. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Mrs. Dickerson's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside service in Mt. View Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Adam Woods officiating. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation to the research of dementia or diabetes. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Dickerson family.
