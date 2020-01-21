Frances Ellen Lewis DeBoe, 94, of Danville, Va., died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Roman Eagle Memorial Home after a decline in her health for the past twelve years. Born in Danville, Va., on March 11, 1925 she was a daughter of the late George Washington Lewis and Emma Elizabeth Yates Lewis. Frances lived her entire life in Danville and was a graduate of Schoolfield High School. She retired from J.C. Penney Department Store where she worked as a sales clerk. She was a member of Westover Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and being with her family. On October 25, 1947, she married James Thomas "J.T." DeBoe. He died on October 23, 2015. In addition to her husband, and her parents, Frances was predeceased by a daughter, Julia Clare DeBoe; four brothers, James Lewis, Otis Lewis, Ed Lewis, and Dee Lewis; and a sister, Bessie Young. Survivors include three daughters, Emily D. Ritchie (Harry) of Julian, N.C., Wanda D. Davidson (Wesley) of Danville, Va., and Gale D. Harrison (Mike) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; eight grandchildren, James Ritchie, Daniel Ritchie, Dena Aaron, Jeremy Davidson, Sarah Collins, Justin Harrison, Samantha H. Wolfson, and Rachel Harrison; and twelve great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Doug Barber officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the funeral home from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. and at other times they will be at the home of Sarah Collins, 909 Poplar Trace, Danville, Va. Also, the family wishes to express a special thanks to the Garden Terrace Staff at Roman Eagle M.H. for the wonderful care of our mother. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the DeBoe family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
DeBoe, Frances Lewis
