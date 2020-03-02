Mrs. Vernie Mills Dawson, age 91, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at SOVAH Danville, after a decline in health. Mrs. Dawson was born in Pittsylvania County, on March 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Lloyd Mills and Lottie Moss Mills. Mrs. Dawson was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. She retired on September 19, 1997, from the Designing Department at Dan River Inc. Besides her parents, Mrs. Dawson was predeceased by her daughter, Sheryl D. Sigmon; brother, Jesse Mills Sr.; and a sister, Nancy Mills Oakes. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Lee Dawson; daughter, Rebecca D. Miller of Danville; a stepson, Ronald Lee Dawson of Chesterfield, a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two nieces, Robin Oakes Thompson and Amy Oakes McGuire; and two nephews, Jonathan Wayne Oakes and Jesse Michael Mills Jr. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Richard Markham officiating. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Dawson family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville man pleads guilty in death of his 1-year-old daughter; defense called it accidental, but prosecutor said it was 'intentional beating of a child'
-
Four suspects arrested in drive-by shooting of Danville apartment last week
-
Once a '24-hour, happening place,' firm eyes bringing 'sense of community' back to former Schoolfield mill site in Danville
-
Callands Festival, a community staple for four decades, cancelled this year; future uncertain
-
Hamlett, Brian Keith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.