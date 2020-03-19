CHATHAM, Va. Randall Ward Dawson, age 65, of Chatham, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 24, 1954, in Danville, the son, of the late Dudley Oliver Dawson and the late Corinne Reynolds Dawson. He is survived by his wife, Denise Marsh Dawson. He was a member of Chatham Baptist Church and graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and Averett College. He retired from Social Services after many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Christopher Randall Dawson of Charlottesville and Benjamin Scott Dawson of Greensboro, N.C.; and a twin brother, Dudley G. (Bonnie) Dawson of Chatham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Dawson Garrett. Graveside services will be conducted at Hillcrest Burial Park on Friday March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the residence. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Dawson family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
