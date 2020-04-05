Jean Nunn Dawson, age 78, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Durham, N.C. She was born in Danville, Va. on March 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Buford William Nunn and Myrtle Davis Nunn. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Robin Denise Cannon. Jean was a graduate of George Washington High School and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her son, Stephen Bryant Cannon (Susie); and a grandson, Joshua Cannon, all of Durham, N.C. She is also survived by a brother, John W. Nunn (Dolly); a nephew, Eric Nunn (Lisa); and a niece, Carly Spengler (Jeff). Graveside services will be held at a later date at Schoolfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Townes Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
