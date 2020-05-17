Azad Dawan, was born on December 4, 1949, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Harry B. and Leanester S. Walton. He was a 1968 graduate of Soutside High School and served in the United States Air Force. During these unprecedented times, the family will honor Azad's request not to conduct a funeral service. He is survived by his devoted sister, Jacqueline W. Devins of Chatham, Va.; and two nieces, Kelice Hunt of Hyattsville, Md., and Erin Hunt-Russell of Aldie, Va. He was adored by one great-nephew, Stephen Hunt; and two great nieces, Jordynn and Logan Russell. A host of cousins and friends. The arrangements are provided by Norris Funeral Services and Crematory, Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Va.
