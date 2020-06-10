January 6, 1937 - June 7, 2020 Mr. Felix C. Davis, 83, of 108 Koyeton Way, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. Born January 6,1937, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Nisul Davis and Mary Reynolds Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Davis, James Davis and one sister, Alberta Womack. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Army and member of the Antioch Baptist Church, serving as deacon and trustee. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Maebell Davis of the residence; one daughter, Ramona Coleman (Daryl) of Danville, Virginia; two brothers, Henry L. Davis of Washington, DC and Johnny R. Davis of Chatham, Virginia; one grandson, Travis Davis of Charlotte, North Carolina; one great grandchild, Aleena Gaff; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Davis will be conducted on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church with Bishop William H. Tarpley, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks are highly recommended during the visitation. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
