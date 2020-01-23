Hubert Nelson Davis gained his wings on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Piney Forest Healthcare, in Danville, Va. Born on August 23, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Obrey Davis and Anna King Davis. Hubert was educated in the Pittsylvania County Public School System and had been a Farmer all of his life. He accepted Christ as his Savior and joined Kentuck Missionary Baptist Church Ringgold, Virginia . In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Helen Helena Davis, Lula Dean Davis and Frances Ann Venable; and two brothers, Borgie Reed Davis and Dannie Darnell Davis. Hubert leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters , Nell Davis Whitehead (Gene) and Mary Thomas, both of Danville, Va.; two brothers, Percy Lee Davis of Danville, Va., and Michael Burrell Davis of Blairs, Va.; a special brother-in-law, Herbert Venable Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many other friends . Celebration of life services for Mr. Hubert Davis will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Kentuck Missionary Baptist church, 1080 Kentuck Church Rd., Ringgold, Virginia, with the Rev. Dwight Bryant, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memorial Park, Danville, Virginia. The family is asking that relatives and friends to assemble at 11:45 a.m. on the day of service at the residence, 119 Tyler Ave., Danville, Va. Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main St., Danville, VA 24541. The Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262 or (804) 732-5959 Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Davis, Hubert Nelson
To send flowers to the family of Hubert Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Viewing
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
2:00PM-7:00PM
J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment - Danville
447 Old South Main St
Danville, VA 24541
447 Old South Main St
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Hubert's Viewing begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Kentuck Missionary Baptist Church
1018 Kentuck Church Rd
Ringgold, VA 24586
1018 Kentuck Church Rd
Ringgold, VA 24586
Guaranteed delivery before Hubert's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 25
Burial
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Highland Burial Park
998 South Boston Rd
Danville, VA 24540
998 South Boston Rd
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Hubert's Burial begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.