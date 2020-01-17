Christopher Edward Davis, 53, of Roxboro, N.C., went home to with his Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his residence after a short battle with cancer. Chris was born in Danville, Va., on February 11, 1966, son of the late William Edward Davis and Binnie Rose Yancey Davis. He spent most all of his life in the Ringgold, Va. and Roxboro, N.C. areas where he worked for Shorewood Packing Corporation as a Human Resource Assistant. He was a graduate of James Madison University with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He attended Somerset Baptist Church in Roxboro, N.C. Chris was a master judge for the Kansas City Barbeque Society. He was a fun and loving person who will be deeply missed by all that knew him. On April 23, 2004, he married Linda Barrow Davis who survives of the residence. In addition to his wife, Chris is survived by his grandfather, Clyde Puckett of Ringgold, Va.; children, Marie Abbott of Danville, Va., Jessica Abbott of Sutherlin, Va., and Chris Abbott of Christiansburg, Va.; his grandchildren, Rhianna Taylor and Lilianna Vogel, both of Danville, Va., and Hayden Abbott of Christiansburg, Va.; and honorary grandchildren, Miley Iahn and Maddie Iahn. "Poppi" as his grandchildren would call him held a special place in his heart. Chris is also survived by sister, Charlotte Davis Collie and husband, Chip, of Ringgold, Va.; nephew, Eric Collie; and niece, Victoria Collie. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times will be at the residence of his sister, Charlotte Collie, 1284 Ringgold Church Road, Ringgold, VA 24586. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Davis family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Davis, Christopher
To send flowers to the family of Christopher Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:30PM-1:45PM
12:30PM-1:45PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Christopher's Visitation begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.