Catherine R. Davis August 23, 1951 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Graveside rites for Mrs. Catherine R. Davis, 68, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Myers Family Cemetery with Pastor Walter J. Coles, officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, visitation will be limited to ten people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangments.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments