Mabel Hill Cross, age 84, of Axton, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare and Rehab. Mrs. Cross was born on June 25, 1935, in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late Clarence Henry Hill and Rosa Helton Hill. She lived most of her life in Axton, where she was a homemaker. Mrs. Cross was married to Jack Cross who preceded her in death and was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. Mrs. Cross is survived by her son, Edward Lee McMillon (Brenda); grandchildren, Tammy Stanton and Justin McMillon; four great-grandchildren; stepson, Gary Cross; step-grandchildren, Lynn Cross and Tonya Pruitt; brothers, Newton Hill, Douglas Hill and Raymond Hill; and sisters, Kathryn Young, Ernestine Crabb and Mary Keatts. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Curtis Hill and James Hill; sister, Nannie Mae Keatts; and stepdaughter, Linda Pruitt In order to comply with federal and state restrictions, a private funeral service will be conducted at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Mintz and the Rev. Ronald Young officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Cross Family Cemetery. At other times the family will be at 3505 Mt. Cross Rd. Danville, Va. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cross family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
