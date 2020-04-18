Ernest Linwood Crichton Jr. Ernest Linwood Crichton Jr., 80, of Pelham, husband, of Sandra Carroll Crichton, passed away unexpectedly at home and went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born on March 27, 1940, he was the son of the late Ernest Linwood Crichton Sr and Helen Elaine Zahm Crichton. Linwood had many unique qualities but loved the game of Baseball and watching his four grandsons play at every game he could get to. He loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and Great Grandson Sawyer Jonathan Wray. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962 in South Korea as a paratrooper in the 82nd airborne division. He was a longtime member of the Caswell Brotherhood Masonic Lodge #11 for over 50 years. Linwood was the coffee maker for 86 convenient Mart in Providence N.C. since retirement in 2003 where he enjoyed his early morning meetings with the friends and whoever frequented the business each morning. He was known amongst the general public at the store to have a baseball schedule for most area games at any time. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He was a lifelong member of Bethel Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Felicia Carroll Webb (Billy) and Beth Crichton King (Joe); four grandsons, Travis Wayne Wray (Kendall), Dylan Crichton Wray (Savanna Carter). Logan John King and Bryce Paul King. One great-grandson, Sawyer Jonathan Wray; and one sister, Nancy Crichton Lewellen of Carrollton, Ill. The family will be at his residence, 6134 Park Springs Road Pelham, N.C., 27311 and due to corona virus will have limited visitation at this time and a private funeral service with family will be Sunday with the Reverend Mac McDowell officiating. Per his wishes, Linwood wanted to be cremated and will have his ashes spread on various baseball fields each grandson played on so he can always be remembered for the game he loved. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the Recreation Development Foundation for youth baseball league. Contributions can be made directly to Recreation Development Foundation and sent to PO Box 114 Yanceyville, NC 27379 please include his name on memo line of payment or mail directly to his wife Sandra Crichton at 6134 Park Springs Road Pelham, NC 27311. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Crichton family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Rick Barker Properties buys former Owens-Brockway Glass building in Ringgold
-
With virus fueling fear of hospitals, some are hesitant to call 911. In Danville, patients with chest pains didn't survive.
-
Wilson, Dayan C.
-
Virginia ABC: Danville store listing was a mistake; no COVID-19 case
-
Walker, Charles Alan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.