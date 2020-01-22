Floyd Scott Cowan Sr. Mr. Floyd Scott Cowan Sr., of Sutherlin, Va., passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 73. Born on November 1, 1946 in Danville, Va., he was the son of William Buron and Lela Scearce Cowan and was married to Phyllis Ryan Cowan. Scott was a member of Arbor Baptist Church and Chairman of the Board for Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue. He was head of Quality Control for Lorillard Tobacco Company for 37 years. In addition to his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by daughter-in-law, Kristin Minter Cowan and grandson, Connor Cowan of Garner, N.C. and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Floyd Scott Cowan Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Arbor Baptist Church with the Reverend Larry Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Arbor Baptist Church and other times at the home. The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider, Arbor Baptist Church, 15120 River Road, Sutherlin, VA 24594 or Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, VA 24594. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com. The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
Cowan Sr., Floyd Scott
