Berkley "Bert" Franklin Corbin Berkley "Bert" Franklin Corbin, 85, of Ruffin, passed away on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church with interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday before the service at the church and other times at the residence. Bert was born in Danville, Virginia, on November 21, 1934, the son of Clyde and Lena Corbin, both deceased. He was a retired mechanic and a Marine Corps veteran. He had been a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church since 1961. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Corbin; his son, Larry Corbin; his sister, Katherine Stowe; and his brothers, Clyde and Cecil Corbin. He is survived by his sons, Timmy Corbin of Reidsville, and Jimmy Corbin and wife, Amy, of Eden; his daughters, Teresa Pruitt of Ruffin and Cindy Evans and husband, Jackie, of Ruffin; and his grandchildren, Abbey Corbin, Evan Corbin and Amanda Everette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 9983 NC 700, Pelham, NC 27311. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Corbin. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Berkley Corbin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
